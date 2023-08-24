- REUTERS
China Firmly Opposes, Condemns Release of Fukushima Water into the Pacific Ocean
13:41 JST, August 24, 2023
BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) – China said it strongly opposes and condemns Japan’s decision to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
China said the disposal of contaminated water is a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications, and is by no means a private matter for Japan alone, according to a statement.
