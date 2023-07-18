- REUTERS
U.S. National in North Korea Custody After Crossing Inter-Korean Border
19:53 JST, July 18, 2023
SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) – A U.S. national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border during a tour without approval, the United Nations Command said on Tuesday.
The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.
South Korea’s Dong-a Ilbo daily, citing South Korea’s army, reported that the person was a U.S. army soldier.
“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the U.N. Command said on Twitter.
“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,” it added, referring to North Korea’s People’s Army.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
CPTPP Members Formally Approve Britain’s Membership
-
Russian Helicopters Battle Rebel Mercenaries Rolling towards Moscow
-
Russia Says Wagner Group’s Leader will Move to Belarus After His Rebellious March Challenged Putin
-
Putin Held Post-Mutiny Talks with Wagner Leader Prigozhin and His Fighters – Kremlin
-
Turkey Gives Green Light to Swedish NATO Membership Bid
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.