- REUTERS
Microsoft Signs Agreement to Keep Call of Duty on Playstation
11:39 JST, July 17, 2023
July 16 (Reuters) – Microsoft MSFT.O has signed an agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a tweet on Sunday.
A deal to keep Call of Duty on Playstation could further ease concerns surrounding the acquisition’s impact on competition.
Speaking on the agreement, Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a tweet, “Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before.”
The FTC had argued the deal would hurt consumers whether they played video games on consoles or had subscriptions because Microsoft would have an incentive to shut out rivals like Sony Group 6758.T.
To address the FTC’s concerns, Microsoft had earlier agreed to license “Call of Duty” to rivals, including a 10-year contract with Nintendo, contingent on the merger closing.
