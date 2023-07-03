- REUTERS
Hannibal Gaddafi Moved to Hospital in ‘Critical Condition’ in Lebanon
12:23 JST, July 3, 2023
CAIRO (Reuters) – Hannibal Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been moved from a Lebanese prison to hospital in “critical condition”, Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday.
Gaddafi went on hunger strike last month in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.
Citing unidentified sources, Al-Hadath said he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.
Gaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shi’ite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.
Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.
