Apple Vision Pro Arrives in New Countries and Regions Beginning June 28

Apple Vision Pro

10:44 JST, June 11, 2024

Apple Vision Pro will arrive in new countries and regions beginning June 28, with pre-orders for China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore beginning June 13.

