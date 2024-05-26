Shrine Honors Cats at a Japanese Island Where They Outnumber Humans
17:20 JST, May 26, 2024
TASHIROJIMA, Japan (AP) — On a small island off Japan’s northeastern coast, visitors make offerings at a shrine for unlikely local guardians: cats.
The “Neko Jinja,” or Cat Shrine, mythologizes cats as guardian angels of Tashirojima, where cats outnumber humans.
Legend says the island used to be famous for sericulture and farmers would keep cats because they would chase away rats, protecting the silkworm cocoons from the rodents.
Fishermen on the island have also traditionally believed that cats bring good luck, including large hauls of fish.
Another legend says fishermen used to watch the cats’ behavior for tips on the coming weather before heading to sea.
The islanders have long coexisted with the cats. One day, however, a fisherman accidentally injured a cat while working. Feeling sorry for the injury, the islanders built the shrine for cats.
Tashirojima is part of the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture in the Tohoku region, which became well known after a tsunami devastated the area following a massive magnitude 9 earthquake on March 11, 2011.
Over 100 cats inhabit Tashirojima, along with about 50 humans, according to the city’s website.
Along a paved road running about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) between the island’s two ports, cats groom themselves and mingle with other cats.
There are a few cafes and inns, but no car rental shops, gas stations or public transportation. Tourists are expected to walk up and down the island’s hills while visiting.
Most of the cats are used to tourists, who can be seen petting the friendly animals throughout the island.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Saudi Crown Prince Postpones Japan Trip Citing King’s Health, Tokyo Says
-
Strong Solar Storm Hits Earth, Could Disrupt Communications and Produce Northern Lights in US
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
-
Japan Urges 400 to Evacuate Northern City over Forest Fire
-
Japan’s Yen Jumps against the Dollar on Suspected Intervention
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate