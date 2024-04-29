Prince Harry and Meghan to Visit Nigeria in May for Invictus Games Talks
16:54 JST, April 29, 2024
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Nigeria in May for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday.
A statement from Nigerian defense spokesman Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau did not say exactly when the Duke of Sussex will arrive in Africa, a place he has long said is close to his heart. Harry is expected to make the trip after a service at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the games.
Among the nations that participated in last year’s games was Nigeria, whose military has been fighting a deadly war against Islamic extremists in the country’s northeast since 2009.
Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, the Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 to offer wounded veterans the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.
Harry served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in 2012-2013 and has championed veterans in need of assistance.
His visit to Nigeria will include cultural activities and will “consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the games and the possibility of hosting the event in later years,” Gusau said.
In his recent Netflix series about the games, Harry said he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan.
Speaking about post-traumatic stress disorder, he said his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.
The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been widely chronicled, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dollar Edges Lower, Yen at 34-year Trough
-
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Taiwan, Damaging Buildings and Causing a Tsunami
-
Taiwan’s Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years Kills Seven, Traps 77 (UPDATE 2)
-
Iranian Consulate in Damascus Flattened in Suspected Israeli Air Strike
-
Japan’s Nikkei Climbs 1.5% as Investors Scoop Up Beaten-Down Stocks (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’