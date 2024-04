Shohei Ohtani Responds to Toronto Boos by Hitting 7th Homer as the Dodgers Beat the Blue Jays 12-2

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2024, in Toronto.

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani responded to boos from the Toronto crowd by hitting his seventh home run, Max Muncy and Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 12-2 rout of the Blue Jays on Friday night.

Smith had his second straight four-hit game and finished with three RBIs as the Dodgers won in their first trip to Canada since 2016.

Muncy’s fifth homer of the season was a three-run shot off Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-4) that highlighted the Dodgers’ six-run third inning.

Smith hit a solo homer off righty Trevor Richards in the fourth, his second of the season.

“Across the board, we took really good at-bats,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Even the bottom part of the order came through and was really productive as well.”

Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (2-1) allowed one and two hits over a career-high seven innings, earning his second win in three starts.

“He was consistently ahead of guys,” Smith said.

Blue Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched the ninth inning and allowed one of the Dodgers’ 19 hits in the game. It was Kiner-Falefa’s second stint on the mound this season and the sixth of his career.

Some in the crowd of 39,688 booed Ohtani when he was introduced prior to the game and before each of his at-bats.

“Not surprised,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Unfazed, the slugger homered on the third pitch he saw from Bassitt in the first inning.

“After he homered, the guys in the dugout booed him as well,” Roberts said. “That was pretty funny. He got a big kick out of that. But I don’t think it’s a motivator.”

Smith said he was impressed with Ohtani’s response to the unwelcome reception.

“You can’t make something happen there,” Smith said. “He got a pitch to hit and he put it over the fence. That’s what he does.”

Ohtani met with Toronto in free agency last winter, visiting the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

In early December, rumors swirled that the two-time AL MVP was aboard a private jet to Toronto, ready to sign with the Blue Jays. Ohtani was not on the flight, and his $700-million deal with the Dodgers was announced the following day.

“Aside from how the fans may or may not think, I’m just very grateful for the teams that approached me and wanted to sign me,” Ohtani said. “As I said in my press conference before, ultimately I could only choose one team.”

On Friday, Ohtani was 1 for 4 with a walk with two runs scored. He went 0 for 4 in Thursday’s win at Washington, ending a nine-game hitting streak.

Mookie Betts had two hits and an RBI, and Freddie Freeman reached base twice and drove in a run.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez pitched the final two innings for Los Angeles.

Catcher Danny Jansen homered for Toronto, his first for the slumping Blue Jays, who saw their losing streak reach four games.

Bassitt lost his second straight outing, allowing nine hits and a season-worst seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

“Adjustments have got to be made,” a frustrated Bassitt said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts said RHP Walker Buehler (elbow surgery) will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City before rejoining the team. Buehler has already made five minor league rehab starts, the last four at Triple-A.

Blue Jays: Triple-A LHP Ricky Tiedemann will remain sidelined for the next seven-to-10 days because of ulnar nerve inflammation, manager John Schneider said. Toronto’s top pitching prospect, Tiedemann was placed on the minor league IL on April 18.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 2.28 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 2.92). Glasnow is 0-4 with a 6.86 ERA in nine starts against Toronto, all with Tampa Bay.