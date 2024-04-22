Home>News Services>Associated Press

North Korea Fires Missile into Ocean in Its Latest Weapons Launch, South Korea Says


AP

15:20 JST, April 22, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred Monday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

The launch is the latest in a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent months.

