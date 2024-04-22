North Korea Fires Missile into Ocean in Its Latest Weapons Launch, South Korea Says
15:20 JST, April 22, 2024
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred Monday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.
The launch is the latest in a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent months.
