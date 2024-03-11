Home>News Services>Associated Press

List of Winners at the 2024 Oscars

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
The Hollywood sign is pictured near the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the site of Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

AP

11:58 JST, March 11, 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday

BEST PICTURE

“Oppenheimer”

Universal Pictures via AP
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from “Oppenheimer.”

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Emma Stone accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Poor Things” during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Cillian Murphy accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Christopher Nolan accepts the award for best director for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

SOUND

“The Zone of Interest,” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Godzilla Minus One”

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Takashi Yamazaki arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

FILM EDITING

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“The Last Repair Shop”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“20 Days in Mariupol”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte Van Hoytema

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

©2023 Studio Ghibli
A scene taken from “The Boy and the Heron”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Poor Things,” James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

COSTUME DESIGN

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

