List of Winners at the 2024 Oscars
11:58 JST, March 11, 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday
***
BEST PICTURE
“Oppenheimer”
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
BEST ACTOR
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
SOUND
“The Zone of Interest,” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
ORIGINAL SCORE
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
ORIGINAL SONG
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Godzilla Minus One”
FILM EDITING
“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
“The Last Repair Shop”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“20 Days in Mariupol”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte Van Hoytema
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
ANIMATED FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Poor Things,” James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek
COSTUME DESIGN
“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Unofficial Indonesia Election Vote Count Points to First Round Prabowo Win
-
Private Lander Touches Down on the Moon but Sending Weak Signal
-
Nikki Haley Ends White House Bid, Clearing Path for a Trump-Biden Rematch (Update 1)
-
Indonesia Documentary Claims Widodo Improperly Backed Election Favourite
-
Senate Passes $95.3 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after Rare All-Night Session
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Producer Prices Up 0.2％ in Jan.
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected