Taylor Swift Fans Thankful Super Bowl Didn’t Affect Tokyo Concerts

Women pose for a selfie before Taylor Swift’s concert at Tokyo Dome on Saturday.

TOKYO (Reuters) — Taylor Swift fans said on Saturday they were thankful the Super Bowl did not affect her Japanese tour schedule as she wrapped up her final concert in Tokyo.

Swift kicked off the Asia leg of her “Eras Tour” this week with four concerts in Tokyo.

Her schedule sparked talk of whether Swift could make it to Las Vegas in time to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

A VistaJet private jet, dubbed “The Football Era,” with the tail number 9H-VTD, thought by online sleuths to have Taylor Swift aboard, arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday.

The Japanese Embassy last week released a tongue-in-cheek statement, with references to Swift song titles, stating that she could indeed arrive in time if she left right after her final Tokyo concert.

Naoyuki Yanagisawa, who attended Saturday’s concert with his daughter, had initially worried the Tokyo concerts could be scrapped.

“When the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC championship game and advanced to the Super Bowl, I was worried that this tour at Tokyo Dome would be canceled. But she prioritised Tokyo over Las Vegas so I am grateful,” he said.

Brandon Koltes, who went to the concert with his wife, said it would be an “exciting opportunity” for Swift to go to Vegas.

“She and Travis seem to be having fun and happy so if she can make it out there, I think there’s enough of a time zone difference that it would be a fun experience to go out and hang out with Travis and hopefully celebrate a Chiefs win,” he said.