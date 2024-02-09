- Associated Press
Japanese Fans Excited to See Taylor Swift Perform in Tokyo Just after Record Grammy Win
11:27 JST, February 9, 2024
TOKYO (AP) — Some Taylor Swift fans in Tokyo spent thousands of dollars to attend the pop superstar’s first performance Wednesday after her latest Grammy win and the announcement of a new album.
After not seeing her idol in concert for five years, Chiyuki Fujii bought six VIP tickets, including one for each of Swift’s four nights in Tokyo, paying a total of 780,000 yen ($5,270).
Fujii said it was worth every yen, especially after Swift won her 14th Grammy — including her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights” — on Sunday and announced that her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” will be released April 19.
Fans have been watching to see whether the singer will finish the Japan part of her Eras Tour in time to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday to see her partner and football star Travis Kelce play in Las Vegas.
Japanese fans prayed for her safe and speedy flight back to the U.S.
I want to see both of them there together, Satomi Seki said.
From the U.S., Swift will travel for the Australian leg of her tour later in the week, flying halfway around the world on her private jet. That has led to criticism about additional carbon emissions and lavish spending.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
Taiwan Ruling Party’s Lai Wins Presidential Election
-
North Korea Says Conducts Test of Underwater Nuclear Weapons System -KCNA (UPDATE1)
-
At Japan Airlines, Bankruptcy Helped Lay Groundwork for First Female Boss
-
World Court Orders Israel to Take Measures to Prevent and Punish Incitement of Genocide in Gaza (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING