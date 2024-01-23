Chinese State Media Say 20 People Dead and 24 Missing after Landslide

Xinhua via AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search the site of a landslide in Liangshui village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwestern China’s Yunnan Province, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China’s southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.

Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.