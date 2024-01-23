Home>News Services>Associated Press
Chinese State Media Say 20 People Dead and 24 Missing after Landslide

Xinhua via AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search the site of a landslide in Liangshui village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwestern China’s Yunnan Province, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

AP

17:25 JST, January 23, 2024

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China’s southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.

Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.

