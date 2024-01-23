- Associated Press
Chinese State Media Say 20 People Dead and 24 Missing after Landslide
17:25 JST, January 23, 2024
BEIJING (AP) — Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China’s southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.
The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.
Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.
