- Associated Press
South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning Film ‘Parasite’ Found Unconscious
12:12 JST, December 27, 2023
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” has been found unconscious, South Korean police said Wednesday.
Police officers discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified Seoul location on Wednesday but gave no further details, police said.
South Korean media including Yonhap news agency reported that Lee was found dead in a car at a Seoul park.
Lee had undergone a police investigation over his alleged illegal drug use.
