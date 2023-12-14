- ASSOCIATED PRESS
Putin Says 244,000 Russian Troops Who Were Called Up to Fight in Ukraine Are on the Battlefield
19:25 JST, December 14, 2023
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that some 244,000 Russian troops who were called up to fight in Ukraine are on the battlefield.
Putin said during his year-end press conference that the Kremlin doesn’t need a second wave of mobilization of reservists, with 1,500 men recruited into the army every day across the country.
As of Wednesday evening, a total of 486,000 soldiers have signed a contract with the Russian military, Putin said.
He did not give a total number of troops fighting in Ukraine.
