Putin Says 244,000 Russian Troops Who Were Called Up to Fight in Ukraine Are on the Battlefield

Sputnik,Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation marking the national holiday celebrated on December 12 – Constitution Day, at the Novo-Ogaryovo State residence outside Moscow on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that some 244,000 Russian troops who were called up to fight in Ukraine are on the battlefield.

Putin said during his year-end press conference that the Kremlin doesn’t need a second wave of mobilization of reservists, with 1,500 men recruited into the army every day across the country.

As of Wednesday evening, a total of 486,000 soldiers have signed a contract with the Russian military, Putin said.

He did not give a total number of troops fighting in Ukraine.