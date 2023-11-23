Qatar Says Gaza Cease-Fire Will Begin at 7 A.M. Friday, with Aid to Follow ‘As Soon as Possible’

AP

People walk past graffiti calling for the return of the hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel, in Kfar Saba, Israel, Thursday.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Qatar said Thursday that a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, with aid “going in as soon as possible.”

Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, made the announcement in a news conference in Doha, Qatar.

The cease-fire had been anticipated after a deal was reached, though details were still being sorted out over the last day.

Al-Ansari said the first batch of captive civilians will be delivered around 4 p.m., including 13 women and children.