- ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Airport Closed after Armed Man Breaches Security with His Car
14:44 JST, November 5, 2023
BERLIN (AP) — The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, the German news agency dpa reported.
Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.
Police said later that the 35-year-old man had a 4-year-old child inside the car and that they assumed he was the father and had taken the child by force from the mother in a possible custody battle.
Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.
Police also said that a psychologist was talking with the man and that there was no indication other people could be harmed since all passengers had evacuated the airport.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hundreds Killed in Gaza Hospital Blast, West Bank Protests Erupt
-
Japan’s Nikkei Drops, Volatility Spikes on Middle East Concerns
-
Japan Exports Rise for the First Time in Three Months (Update 1)
-
Biden to Visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Blinken Says
-
China Ousts Defense Minister, the Second Senior Leader to Leave in Three Months
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September