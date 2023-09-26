Taylor Swift Celebrates as Bears Routed

AP

Taylor Swift watches from a suite during the first half in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce was chatting with Patrick Mahomes in practice this week when he mentioned, almost as an afterthought, that he thought Taylor Swift would take him up on his invitation to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

“Some things with Travis,” Mahomes explained later, “he says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not, he says it so calmly.”

Turns out it was true.

Mahomes and Kelce put on quite their own show for the pop star, too.

The reigning league MVP threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, his All-Pro tight end caught seven passes and one of the scoring throws, and the Chiefs romped to a 41-10 victory over the Bears — much to the delight of their newest fan, who joyfully pounded on the glass of her Arrowhead Stadium suite throughout the afternoon.

“I haven’t gotten to meet her,” said Mahomes, who was left answering questions about Kelce and Swift’s budding relationship after his good buddy ducked out on reporters. “I guess if she ends up being with Travis, I’ll meet her at some point.”

Jerick McKinnon had a pair of touchdown catches and Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire added touchdown runs, helping the Super Bowl champion Chiefs (2-1) deal the Bears (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss dating to last season.