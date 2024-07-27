European Committee Says Alzheimer’s Treatment Leqembi shouldn’t Get Marketing Approval
13:39 JST, July 27, 2024
Shares of Biogen slid Friday after a European regulatory committee said the Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi should not receive marketing approval.
The European Medicines Agency committee said concerns about the drug’s potential side effects outweigh the impact it has in slowing the fatal, mind-robbing disease.
Japanese drugmaker Eisai developed Leqembi and is co-marketing it with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. An Eisai executive said in a statement that company officials were “extremely disappointed,” and they will ask for a re-examination of the decision.
The European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended 14 new medicines for approval at its July meeting. Leqembi was the only one to receive a negative opinion.
The treatment already has received approval in the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Israel.
Leqembi clears a sticky brain plaque linked to the disease. A large study has shown that it slowed memory and thinking decline by several months in those who received the treatment compared to those who got a dummy drug.
But it also can cause brain swelling and bleeding, side effects that can be dangerous in rare cases.
TD Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau said in a note that he was surprised and disappointed by the committee decision. But he said it does not affect his sales estimates because he assumed any European launch “would be very slow as reimbursement was negotiated and the complicated logistics of diagnosis and treatment were worked out.”
Leqembi received full approval last year from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the FDA also approved another drug that takes a similar approach, Eli Lilly’s Kisunla.
Biogen’s stock fell more than 4% to $216.82 after markets opened Friday, and Lilly shares slipped 1%. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed nearly 1% at the start of trading.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
Japanese Executive among 11 Arrested in Myanmar for Inflating Rice Prices
-
Japan’s Nikkei Reclaims 40,000 Level on Weak Yen, Foreign Buying (UPDATE 1)
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prices of over 10,000 Food and Beverage Items to Rise This Year; Figure is down from over 30,000 Last Year
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
- Pacific Islands Leaders Not Totally in Tune on China Approach as Meeting Ends in Tokyo; Positions Differ on Treated Water, Joint Drills