- ASSOCIATED PRESS
Morocco Raises Human Toll to 632 Died and 329 Injured after a Powerful Quake
16:11 JST, September 9, 2023
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government said the death toll in a rare, powerful earthquake around Marrakech more than doubled Saturday morning to 632 dead and 329 injured as authorities assess the damage.
Much like other earthquakes, casualty figures appear to be rising as the extent becomes more clear in rural and hard-to-reach areas.
The earthquake struck late Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Earlier Morocco’s Interior Ministry said earlier Saturday that at least 296 people had died.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends Sharply Higher but China Ban Weighs on Tourism Stocks
-
Russia Says It Confirmed Wagner Leader Prigozhin Died in a Plane Crash
-
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Passenger List of Crashed Jet in Russia with no Survivors, Officials Say
-
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Lands on the Moon in ‘Victory Cry of a New India’
-
Donald Trump’s Mug Shot during Speedy Booking at Atlanta Jail Shows Scowling Former President
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Typhoon Lan Might Interrupt Shinkansen Bullet Train Services
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
- Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
- Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China