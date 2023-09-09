Morocco Raises Human Toll to 632 Died and 329 Injured after a Powerful Quake

REUTERS

A view shows damage at an old mosque in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government said the death toll in a rare, powerful earthquake around Marrakech more than doubled Saturday morning to 632 dead and 329 injured as authorities assess the damage.

Much like other earthquakes, casualty figures appear to be rising as the extent becomes more clear in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The earthquake struck late Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Earlier Morocco’s Interior Ministry said earlier Saturday that at least 296 people had died.