- ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mega Millions Players Spurned Again as Jackpot Climbs to $1.55 Billion
15:35 JST, August 6, 2023
Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner.
The numbers drawn Friday night were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20.
Because no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $1.35 billion jackpot, the top prize increased to $1.55 billion for the next drawing Tuesday night.
There now have been 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 18.
The $1.55 billion prize would be for a sole winner who chooses the annuity option with payment stretched over 30 years. Most winners opt for a lump-sum payment, which would be an estimated $757.2 million on Tuesday.
A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery payouts.
The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1 in 302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Says He’s Gay in An Announcement That’s Been Warmly Received by Fans
-
CPTPP Members Formally Approve Britain’s Membership
-
(Update1) North Korea Fires 2 Missiles after U.S. Submarine Arrives in S. Korea
-
(UPDATE 1) China Appoints Wang Yi as Its New Foreign Minister, Replacing Absent Qin Gang
-
Putin Held Post-Mutiny Talks with Wagner Leader Prigozhin and His Fighters – Kremlin
JN ACCESS RANKING
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
- (Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
- China Starts Blanket Checks on Japanese Seafood
- (UPDATE 1) Heatstroke Alerts Issued in Tokyo, 8 Other Prefectures in Japan