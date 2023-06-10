- ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runway Reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport after 2 Planes Bump into each other
17:26 JST, June 10, 2023
TOKYO (AP) — Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday but no injuries were reported, a government official said.
A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit a parked Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, said Isamu Yamane, a deputy administrator in the Transport Ministry.
The runway was temporarily closed after the incident but reopened about two hours later after it was cleared, Yamane said. Some flights were delayed and the cause of the accident was still under investigation.
Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway. NHK TV showed an official picking up what appeared to be part of an airplane wing and removing it from the runway.
The airlines were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.
A winglet on the Thai Airways plane appeared to be damaged, according to photographs and media reports. Winglets are the vertical projections on the tip of the wing that reduce drag.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch Satellite
-
(Update) North Korea: Satellite Plunges into Sea after Rocket Failure
-
Biden Consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima
-
Japan’s Rakuten plans New Share Issue to Raise around $2.2 Bln -sources
-
Ukraine’s President Begins Visit to Saudi Arabia before Attending G7 Summit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents