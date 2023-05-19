- ASSOCIATED PRESS
G7 Leaders Visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
12:36 JST, May 19, 2023
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Friday during the G7 Summit. Pictured from left: President Charles Michel of the European Council, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
-
Japan’s Rakuten plans New Share Issue to Raise around $2.2 Bln -sources
-
King Charles III Crowned in Ancient Rite at Uncertain Moment
-
US Officials Seek to Crack Down on Harmful AI Products
-
Rakuten Bank Shares Pop in Tokyo Debut after Downsizing $625 Mln IPO
JN ACCESS RANKING