British King’s Visit to France Canceled amid Mass Protests

AP

Protesters march during a rally in Paris on Thursday as French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Friday that a state visit by Britain’s King Charles III has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests in France.

The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday.

The Elysee palace in France said in a statement that the French and British governments made the decision together after a call between Macron and Charles on Friday morning. The Elysee noted a new day of mass strikes and protests planned for Tuesday.