Home>NEWS SERVICES>ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

British King’s Visit to France Canceled amid Mass Protests

AP
Protesters march during a rally in Paris on Thursday as French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.

The Associated Press

19:50 JST, March 24, 2023

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Friday that a state visit by Britain’s King Charles III has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests in France.

The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday.

The Elysee palace in France said in a statement that the French and British governments made the decision together after a call between Macron and Charles on Friday morning. The Elysee noted a new day of mass strikes and protests planned for Tuesday.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING