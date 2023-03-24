- ASSOCIATED PRESS
British King’s Visit to France Canceled amid Mass Protests
19:50 JST, March 24, 2023
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Friday that a state visit by Britain’s King Charles III has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests in France.
The king had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday.
The Elysee palace in France said in a statement that the French and British governments made the decision together after a call between Macron and Charles on Friday morning. The Elysee noted a new day of mass strikes and protests planned for Tuesday.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Signature Bank Becomes Next Casualty of Banking Turmoil after SVB
-
Japan PM under Fire for Linking Loans to Having Babies
-
Ukraine Wants Zelenskyy’s Presence at Hiroshima G-7 Summit
-
In Ukraine to Offer Solidarity, Japan’s Kishida Tours Bucha Massacre Site
-
WHO Fires Director in Asia Accused of Racist Misconduct
JN ACCESS RANKING