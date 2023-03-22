South Korea Says North Korea Test-Fires Cruise Missiles

Pool/Reuters file photo

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea in July 2022.

SEOUL (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched multiple cruise missiles toward the North’s eastern waters.

The launches on Wednesday are the North’s fourth weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills last week. North Korea views the drill as a preparation to attack it.

The U.S.-South Korean military drills are to end on Thursday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired “several” cruise missiles from its northeastern coastal town of Hamhung.

It says the South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing further details of the launches.