- ASSOCIATED PRESS
China Sets This Year’s Economic Growth Target at ‘around 5％’
10:29 JST, March 5, 2023
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Sunday set this year’s economic growth target at “around 5%” as it tries to rebuild business activity following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.
Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, announced the target in a report on government work to the ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said earlier this year’s official priority is an economic revival based on consumer spending after growth sank to 3% last year, its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Putin Suspends Russian Participation in Nuclear Pact with U.S.
-
Japan Adopts Plan to Make Maximum Use of Nuclear Power
-
Russia, China Show off Ties amid Maneuvering over Ukraine
-
Japan, Philippines Sign Disaster Relief Deal, Eye Closer Security Ties
-
Maholo Terajima Becomes 1st Official Dual-national Kabuki Actor
JN ACCESS RANKING