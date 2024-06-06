Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine in Kamakura Receives Approval for Withdrawal from Jinja Honcho, Which Oversees Shinto Shrines across Japan, from Kanagawa Pref.
10:29 JST, June 6, 2024
Tsurugaoka Hachimangu shrine in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, received Monday approval from the Kanagawa prefectural government for its withdrawal from the Jinja Honcho, which oversees Shinto shrines across Japan, it has said.
Prefectural approval is required by the Religious Corporations Law. The Kamakura shrine will begin registration procedures.
The reason for the withdrawal will be explained by Shigeho Yoshida, chief priest of the shrine, at a press conference at a later date.
