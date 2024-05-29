Samurai Horse Riders Compete at Traditional Festival in Fukushima Pref.; Festival Moved Up 2 Months Due to Heat
12:17 JST, May 29, 2024
MINAMI-SOMA, Fukushima — Hundreds of mounted riders dressed as samurai galloped across fields and racecourses during the Soma Nomaoi traditional festival in the Soma region of Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday.
With swords at their waists and battle flags on their backs, the riders looked as if they rode out of a historical film.
The riders galloped around a 1.2-kilometer circular course, then fought for flags launched by fireworks on grassy fields.
Until last year, the festival was held in July. However, it was moved up two months to avoid the heat. A total of 33,000 attendees, 5,000 more than last year, came to the venue to applaud the heroic display of samurai and horses working in unison.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
New Fantasy Springs Area at Tokyo DisneySea Unveiled to Press
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index