Dance of Light at Dawn; 4,000 Flashing Fireflies Create Fantastic Sight in Dark

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:36 JST, May 24, 2024

Fireflies fly around the outer moat of Nagoya Castle in Naka Ward, Nagoya, on Wednesday, creating a fantastic sight in the dark. The 1-centimeter-long bug, called himebotaru, live in the moat, according to the citizens’ group that conserves fireflies at the castle. They were seen a week earlier than usual, with more than 4,000 flashing in one night at the peak. They can be seen en masse through the end of this week. The image is a composite of two photos taken with a 30-second exposure.

