5,000 Hydrangeas Are Floating in a Pond in a Beautiful Display in Iwate Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:44 JST, July 18, 2024

Visitors take a picture in front of the about 5,000 blue, white and pink hydrangeas floating in a pond at the Michinoku hydrangea garden in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture. The garden is home to 40,000 hydrangeas of 400 varieties overall, and visitors can enjoy them until July 25.

