Spring Roses Reach Full Bloom at  Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Tokyo

1:00 JST, May 9, 2024

Spring roses are in full bloom at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens, a nationally designated place of scenic beauty in Kita Ward, Tokyo. The roses, which look splendid against the Western-style former residence of the Furukawa family built during the Taisho era (1912-26), will remain in their prime until mid-May. During spring, the flowers bloom almost at the same time, and each rose tends to be large, making the entire garden look colorful and glamorous.

