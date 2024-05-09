Spring Roses Reach Full Bloom at  Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Spring roses are in full bloom at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens, a nationally designated place of scenic beauty in Kita Ward, Tokyo. The roses, which look splendid against the Western-style former residence of the Furukawa family built during the Taisho era (1912-26), will remain in their prime until mid-May. During spring, the flowers bloom almost at the same time, and each rose tends to be large, making the entire garden look colorful and glamorous.