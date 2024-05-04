Steam Locomotive Service Resumes In Yamaguchi Pref.; Fans Flock To Photograph Historic Engine
14:46 JST, May 4, 2024
The SL Yamaguchi, a steam locomotive which offers sightseeing tours of Yamaguchi and Shimane Prefectures, resumed service on the Yamaguchi Line for the first time in two years on Friday.
Many fans rushed to take pictures of the SL Yamaguchi’s majestic engine at Shin-Yamaguchi Station and along the railway line. Repairs were recently completed on the tender that carries water and coal for the D51-class locomotive, which was built in 1938.
According to West Japan Railway Co., the SL Yamaguchi will be in service until Nov. 24, though operation will be suspended during the June rainy season.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Tokyo Station’s Reconstructed Domes Bring Back Prestigious Tradition; Station Building Hotel Loved by Literary Giants
-
Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers
-
Vows to be ‘Ambitious’ at Hokkaido Statue Hit 100,000; Famous Quote Attributed to Sapporo Agricultural College Professor Clark Lives On
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals