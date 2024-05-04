Steam Locomotive Service Resumes In Yamaguchi Pref.; Fans Flock To Photograph Historic Engine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A crowd of photographers snap pictures of the SL Yamaguchi on Friday.

The SL Yamaguchi, a steam locomotive which offers sightseeing tours of Yamaguchi and Shimane Prefectures, resumed service on the Yamaguchi Line for the first time in two years on Friday.

Many fans rushed to take pictures of the SL Yamaguchi’s majestic engine at Shin-Yamaguchi Station and along the railway line. Repairs were recently completed on the tender that carries water and coal for the D51-class locomotive, which was built in 1938.

According to West Japan Railway Co., the SL Yamaguchi will be in service until Nov. 24, though operation will be suspended during the June rainy season.