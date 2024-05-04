Last Cherry Blossoms Of The Season Announced In Hokkaido; Flowers Took Four Months To Spread Across Japan
14:07 JST, May 4, 2024
The local meteorological office in Kushiro, Hokkaido, announced the appearance of cherry blossoms in the city on Friday, May 3, marking the last bloom of the season among the observation sites monitored by the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The year’s first blossoms were spotted on Okinawa Prefecture’s Miyako Island on Jan. 5. Over the next four months they spread across the country before reaching Kushiro this week.
A staff member at the Kushiro office confirmed at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday that more than five flowers had opened on a designated specimen cherry tree at a park in the city.
This is 13 days earlier than usual for Kushiro and marks the second earliest final bloom since 1972, when observations began in the city. The earliest was last year, when blooming occurred on May 1.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Tokyo Station’s Reconstructed Domes Bring Back Prestigious Tradition; Station Building Hotel Loved by Literary Giants
-
Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers
-
Vows to be ‘Ambitious’ at Hokkaido Statue Hit 100,000; Famous Quote Attributed to Sapporo Agricultural College Professor Clark Lives On
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals