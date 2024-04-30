Oldest Train in Service in Japan Has Temporary Run in Osaka; No Air-Conditioning System Attached
14:38 JST, April 30, 2024
OSAKA — Osaka-based Hankai Tramway Co., which operates streetcars between the cities of Osaka and Sakai, is running a temporary service on weekends and holidays through Monday using the oldest streetcar still in service in Japan.
The streetcar was built in 1928, and currently only four like it remain. It usually only runs between October and April, as it is not equipped with an air-conditioning system. This time, the train is running for the Golden Week holidays.
The fare is \230 for adults and \120 for children. The company’s public spokesperson said, “The streetcar runs less and less every year, so we hope people will take advantage of this opportunity to ride it.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Tokyo Station’s Reconstructed Domes Bring Back Prestigious Tradition; Station Building Hotel Loved by Literary Giants
-
Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers
-
Kagawa: Video of 3 Dolphins Picking Up Garbage Goes Viral; Staff Trained Them to Exchange Trash for Food
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’