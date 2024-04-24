New DisneySea Hotel to Feature Luxurious Guest Rooms; Promises to Offer New Accommodation Experience



Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, a newly built accommodation facility in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture

A guestroom at Grand Chateau

CHIBA — Oriental Land Co., the operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea theme parks, on Tuesday unveiled to the press the inside of the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel. The accommodation facility will open on June 6 in the newest area of Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

The hotel will have the highest priced guest rooms of any hotel in the Tokyo Disney Resort and is expected to be used by Disney fans and foreign visitors to Japan.

The Fantasy Springs Hotel has a total floor space of 64,000 square meters and a total of 475 guest rooms. It consists of two buildings — Fantasy Chateau, with 419 rooms, is inspired by the new Fantasy Springs area and Grand Chateau, with 56 rooms, is luxuriously decorated.

Fantasy Chateau room rates will start at ¥66,000 per room per night and Grand Chateau rooms will start at ¥341,000 per room per night. Guests will receive privileges, such as special admission options for the new area.

“Although the price range is high, it will offer an accommodation experience that has never been seen before,” a representative from the hotel’s management company said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oriental Land reviewed its prices to curb the number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea. In March 2021, the company raised the maximum price of the 1-Day Passport for adults from ¥9,400 to ¥10,900.

According to Oriental Land, the number of visitors to the parks has been increasing even after the price hike. The company expects both sales and net profit to hit record highs in the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2024.