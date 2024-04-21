Children Laugh in Giant Maze of Rape Blossoms in Fukushima Pref.: Built to Promote District Affected by 2011 Earthquake
13:48 JST, April 21, 2024
A giant maze is seen in a field of rape blossoms in the Kaibama district in Minami-Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, which was hit by the tsunami during the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
Takayuki Ueno, a 51-year-old local farmer who lost his two children and parents in the tsunami, formed a volunteer group to promote the area, and in 2013 they began building a maze like this one, which has become a popular spot that welcomes about 10,000 visitors each spring. When this year’s maze opened on Saturday, it echoed with the laughter of children running around. Admission is free and the maze will be run through May 5.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Furano Increasingly Becoming the Cool Place to Be for Foreign Skiers; International Visitors Drawn to Powder Snow
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Tokyo Cherry Trees Declared to Be in Bloom; Someiyoshino Sakura Blossom 15 Days Later than Last Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers