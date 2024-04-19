Shibazakura Oasis Blooms in Central Tokyo; Full Bloom of Creeping Phlox Makes Picturesque Plot of Pink in Minato Ward

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Peak blooming season is here for the Shibazakura that grows in a garden nestled among office buildings in Minato Ward, Tokyo. Located at Sumitomo Realty & Development Co.’s Mita Twin Building West, approximately 60,000 shibazaura plants fill the garden’s 1,500 square meters, drawing in nearby workers and residents.

At noon on Monday, spectators visited the garden, admiring the view and snapping shots. The garden is open around the clock, and admission is free.

According to Sumitomo Realty & Development, the flowers will be in full bloom over the weekend and bring beauty to the area until the end of the month.