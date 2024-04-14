Osaka: Temple Main Hall Integrated Into 15-Story Building

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The main hall of Mitsutera temple is seen in the atrium of a building in Chuo Ward, Osaka City, on Feb. 6.

OSAKA — A temple enveloped in bright light stands in a corner of the Minami district along Midosuji avenue in Osaka.

Affectionally known as “Mittera-san,” Mitsutera temple is unusual because its main hall is located in the atrium of a 15-story building. The atrium covers the first three floors, while a hotel occupies the fourth floor and above.

Established in 1808, the temple’s main hall is a valuable structure that survived World War II. However, a large amount of money is needed for its upkeep. A development project was launched in a bid to earn revenue from the temple’s land while preserving the main hall. It was completed in November.

Foreign tourists visit the temple on Jan. 30.

The temple entrance is on the Midosuji avenue side, making it more accessible to tourists. Foreign guests at the hotel and others can be seen praying in front of the main hall, and the hotel offers a morning-prayer package for guests.

A 36-year-old tourist from Malaysia who visited the temple said it was important to preserve history in such ways.