Visitors Flock to See One Million Lupin Flowers in Full Bloom on Beach in Kagoshima Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yellow lupin flowers are in full bloom in Higashikushira, Kagoshima Prefecture.

One million lupin flowers are in full bloom on a beach in Kagoshima Prefecture, attracting many visitors to the area.

Members of the local chamber of commerce and industry are sowing seeds on a 5-hectare area of the Kashiwabaru beach in Higashikushira in the prefecture.

This year, with many warm days, the lupin began to bloom about a week earlier than usual.