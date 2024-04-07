Visitors Flock to See One Million Lupin Flowers in Full Bloom on Beach in Kagoshima Pref.
16:11 JST, April 7, 2024
One million lupin flowers are in full bloom on a beach in Kagoshima Prefecture, attracting many visitors to the area.
Members of the local chamber of commerce and industry are sowing seeds on a 5-hectare area of the Kashiwabaru beach in Higashikushira in the prefecture.
This year, with many warm days, the lupin began to bloom about a week earlier than usual.
