Lambing Season Begins at Ecological Garden in Hokkaido
14:55 JST, April 7, 2024
Sheep have entered lambing season at Eco-rin Village, an ecology-themed garden in Eniwa, Hokkaido.
Deliveries of the white-furred Poll Dorset sheep began on Feb. 26, and about 280 lambs have been born so far. In the sheep barn, visitors can see the adorable lambs begging for milk from their mothers or snuggling and snoozing.
Lambing will continue until early May, and by mid-May the lambs will be released into pasture based on their growth.
