Colorful Floats Parade Around National Treasure Inuyama Castle in Inuyama, Aichi Pref.; Inuyama Festival in Full Swing
12:32 JST, April 7, 2024
Colorful floats paraded around Inuyama Castle, one of Japan’s National Treasures, in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.
The audience applauded puppets performing amazing feats on the floats under the blooming cherry blossoms.
The Inuyama Festival will continue until Sunday.
