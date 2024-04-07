Home>Features>Travel Spots

Colorful Floats Parade Around National Treasure Inuyama Castle in Inuyama, Aichi Pref.; Inuyama Festival in Full Swing

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Colorful floats in a parade in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday

12:32 JST, April 7, 2024

Colorful floats paraded around Inuyama Castle, one of Japan’s National Treasures, in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

The audience applauded puppets performing amazing feats on the floats under the blooming cherry blossoms.

The Inuyama Festival will continue until Sunday.

