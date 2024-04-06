Osaka: Universal Studios Japan Opens ‘Detective Conan’ Attraction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A new “Detective Conan” attraction is shown to the media on Thursday at Universal Studios Japan in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA — A new theater attraction featuring the popular animation “Detective Conan” has opened at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka.

Visitors can enjoy 3D footage projected on a giant screen 45 meters wide and special effects including sprays of water. Hero Conan Edogawa and his foe Kid the Phantom Thief are among the characters who appear in the 30-minute original story, which also incorporates live performances by park staff.

The new attraction was shown to the media on March 21, the day before its opening to the public.

“Detective Conan” is popular both in Japan and overseas, and USJ has so far presented limited-time attractions and events related to it. The park’s operating company decided to establish a permanent Conan attraction to cater to the growing number of inbound tourists.