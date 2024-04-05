Sapporo Beer Unveils New Yebisu Brewery Tokyo at Yebisu Garden Place; Brewery Blends Tradition, Modern Brewing Experience

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Various beers are displayed at Yebisu Brewery Tokyo in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Beer lovers can now take part in a Yebisu beer experience that opened at Yebisu Garden Place in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday. Sapporo Breweries opened Yebisu Brewery Tokyo at the site of a former factory that closed in 1988.

Visitors can tour the brewing facility and enjoy about four types of beer, including limited-edition drinks.

Beers such as the year-round “Yebisu Infinity” were available on the site’s inaugural day. “The beer has an authentic feel, and you can enjoy the aroma as well,” said a company employee in his 20s from Saitama Prefecture.

The site is open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The brewery is closed on Tuesdays. Admission is free, and beer prices start at \1,100, including tax.