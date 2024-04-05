Home>Features>Travel Spots

Sapporo Beer Unveils New Yebisu Brewery Tokyo at Yebisu Garden Place; Brewery Blends Tradition, Modern Brewing Experience

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Various beers are displayed at Yebisu Brewery Tokyo in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:31 JST, April 5, 2024

Beer lovers can now take part in a Yebisu beer experience that opened at Yebisu Garden Place in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday. Sapporo Breweries opened Yebisu Brewery Tokyo at the site of a former factory that closed in 1988.

Visitors can tour the brewing facility and enjoy about four types of beer, including limited-edition drinks.

Beers such as the year-round “Yebisu Infinity” were available on the site’s inaugural day. “The beer has an authentic feel, and you can enjoy the aroma as well,” said a company employee in his 20s from Saitama Prefecture.

The site is open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The brewery is closed on Tuesdays. Admission is free, and beer prices start at \1,100, including tax.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING