Aosa Seaweed Ready for Harvest in Fukushima Prefecture City

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Underwater racks of aosa seaweed are ready for harvest in the Matsukawaura seashore lake in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture. Many racks of the blueish-green seaweed, a specialty product of the city, were lost following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, and shipping was suspended until 2018 due to the ensuring accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. The production volume of aosa is about a quarter of what it used to be before the disaster, but the surface area used by the racks is gradually returning to former levels. The harvest continues through April.