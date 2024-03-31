Sculpting the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route; Snow Removal Work to be Completed for Spring Tourist Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Snow removal work is underway Saturday on the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which winds through the northern Alps of Toyama and Nagano prefectures. The work is in preparation for the April 15 opening, in time for the spring tourist season.

According to Tateyama Kurobe Kanko Co. in Toyama, which manages the route, as of March 25, the snow accumulation around Murodo at an altitude of 2,450 meters was 7.9 meters, up more than 2 meters from the same period last year.