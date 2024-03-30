Festive Carp Streamers Bring Springtime Color to Gunma Prefecture
12:46 JST, March 30, 2024
Carp streamers float on the wind in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture. Ahead of Children’s Day on May 5 – the traditional time for carp streamer displays around the nation – about 4,000 colorful carp streamers are “swimming” in schools for the Koinobori no Sato Matsuri festival held at four venues in the city. The main site on the Tsuruuda River is illuminated at night. According to the city’s tourist association, blossoming cherry trees will enhance the festival from the end of March. The festival runs until May 10.
