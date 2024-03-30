Kyoto: Arashiyama Scenic Train Emerges from Hibernation; First Service Filled with Foreign Tourists
12:30 JST, March 30, 2024
KYOTO — The Sagano Romantic Train, a train that runs through Kyoto’s Arashiyama district and along the Hozu River in the Hozukyo Ravine, has resumed operations after a winter shutdown that began at the end of last year.
The train, operated by Sagano Scenic Railway Co., travels 7.3 kilometers at a slow speed between Saga Torokko Station next to JR Saga-Arashiyama Station in Kyoto City and Kameoka Torokko Station in Kameoka, taking about 25 minutes.
The first train on March 1, the start of this year’s service, was filled mainly with foreign tourists.
“It was exciting. I felt the wind and vibrations,” said a 42-year-old man from South Korea.
