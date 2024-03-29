Home>Features>Travel Spots

Tokyo Cherry Trees Declared to Be in Bloom; Someiyoshino Sakura Blossom 15 Days Later than Last Year

Someiyoshino cherry trees were declared to be in bloom at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday afternoon.

16:52 JST, March 29, 2024

Someiyoshino cherry trees are blooming in Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Friday. This is the latest bloom in 10 years, coming in five days later than average and 15 days later than last year. Cherry trees are expected to be in full bloom in about a week.

More than five flowers were observed blooming on sample trees at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, at around 2 p.m. Friday by an agency official.

