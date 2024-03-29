Tokyo Cherry Trees Declared to Be in Bloom; Someiyoshino Sakura Blossom 15 Days Later than Last Year
16:52 JST, March 29, 2024
Someiyoshino cherry trees are blooming in Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Friday. This is the latest bloom in 10 years, coming in five days later than average and 15 days later than last year. Cherry trees are expected to be in full bloom in about a week.
More than five flowers were observed blooming on sample trees at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, at around 2 p.m. Friday by an agency official.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2024 JAPAN TRAVEL AWARDS / Travel Destinations Honored for Promoting Diversity, Sustainability
-
Ehime: Dogo Onsen Honkan to Raise Bathing Fees in Effort to Preserve Treasure of Matsuyama
-
Mie: Animal Welfare Concerns Alter 700-Year-Old Shinto Ritual
-
1,300-Year-Old Torch Ritual Held at Nara Temple; Flames of Shuni-e Ceremony Light Up Todaiji
JN ACCESS RANKING