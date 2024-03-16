Ghibli Park Unveils Enchanting New ‘Valley of Witches’ Area; Completing Its Five-Area Fantasy World

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ghibli Park general producer Goro Miyazaki, right, is seen at the opening ceremony held in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

NAGAKUTE, Aichi — Ghibli Park, a theme park that showcases the world of Studio Ghibli’s works, opened its new “Valley of Witches” area on Saturday, marking the full opening of the five-area park.

Fans had formed long lines before the park opened. They enjoyed attractions such as “Guchokipanya Bakery,” where Kiki, the protagonist from the movie “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and her black cat Jiji live, and a merry-go-round decorated with Ghibli characters.

Mayumi Motoki, who visited from Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, said, “I’m looking forward to the merry-go-round!”

The park had previously opened four areas, including “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse” and “Mononoke Village.” Admission is by reservation with designated dates and times.