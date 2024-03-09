Large Whirlpools in Naruto Strait Swell with Approach of Spring

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Large whirlpools are seen in the Naruto Strait off Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, on Friday. With the whirlpools’ spring tourist season having started, many sightseeing boats have been coming in for close looks at the vortexes, which are as large as 20 meters in diameter. The whirlpools occur due to a difference in water levels between the Seto Inland Sea and the Pacific Ocean, and become bigger in spring and autumn when tidal differences are at their maximum. “We hope visitors enjoy the constantly changing whirlpools and the spray of the waves,” said the president of a sightseeing company.